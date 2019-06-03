Double decker bus overturns in UP; 4 killed, dozens injured

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mathura (UP) 

Four persons, including two women, were killed and 24 others injured after a double decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway, police said Monday.

The incident took place near village Gadhsauli on Sunday night. The Bhind-bound vehicle was coming from Noida, they said.

"The deceased have been identified as Rekha (24), Vineeta (30), Brij Kishor and Rakesh (32). Rekha, Vineeta and Kishor belonged to Madhya Pradesh, while the latter was a native of Uttar Pradesh," Deputy SP Vijay Shankar Mishra said.

He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and the injured are being treated in a private hospital in Agra.

The officer said the incident appears to be a case of

overspeeding, adding the driver lost control of the bus.

The matter was reported at Baldeo police station.

