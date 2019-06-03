JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Aluminium futures slip on muted demand
Business Standard

Telecom spectrum auction to be held this year: Prasad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Newly-appointed Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday said that India will hold spectrum auction for 5G and other bands in the current calendar year.

Taking charge of his new ministry, Prasad said that amongst his priorities will be revival of state-owned MTNL and BSNL. The minister, however, asserted that the telecom corporations will have to respond with professionalism and cooperation.

"We will hold spectrum auction this calendar year," the minster told reporters.

Other issues that will be prioritised by the minister include 5G trials in 100 days, fast tracking of five lakh wifi hotspots, and promoting telecom manufacturing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU