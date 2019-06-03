Arjun Munda takes charge as tribal affairs minister

Munda, a former chief and a prominent tribal face from Jharkhand, took charge as the for tribal affairs on Monday.

Senior officials in the ministry welcomed Munda, the from Khunti constituency, as he assumed office. Later, the held a meeting with officials, who briefed him on issues at hand.

Munda takes over from Jual Oram, who represents Odisha's Sudargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Renuka Singh Saruta, BJP from Chhattisgarh's Surguja, also took charge as the in the ministry.

Saruta had served as the in the from 2003-2005.

