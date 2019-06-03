Aluminium futures slip on muted demand

Aluminium prices softened by 0.58 per cent to Rs 144.50 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for June delivery eased by 85 paise, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 144.50 per kg in a business turnover of 2,579 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in July was trading lower by 75 paise, or 0.51 per cent, at Rs 145.85 per kg in 31 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants due to weak demand from consuming industries in physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.

