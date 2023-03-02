DPIIT starting exercise to prepare logistics cost framework

JUST IN
Business Standard

Many international players from countries like Japan, Korea and Germany will attend

Many international players from countries like Japan, Korea and Germany will attend

Topics
logistics | DPIIT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

logistics, warehouse, infra

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is starting an exercise to prepare a framework for determining logistics cost in the country, an official said on Thursday.

For this, the department will be holding a workshop on the subject, where experts, academicians, professors, and statisticians across the globe will participate on March 20 here besides government officials.

"We hope to firm up an index to gauge the country's logistics cost in a year. It will be an annual affair after that.We are organising an international workshop on logistics cost framework," the official said.

Many international players from countries like Japan, Korea and Germany will attend.

"We will deliberate on various modules and choose the framework that best suits us," the official added.

At present, the government is going by certain estimates which suggest that logistics cost in India stands at about 13-14 per cent of the country's GDP.

The government has rolled out a national logistics policy and PM Gati Shakti initiative to boost competitiveness of industry and cut the logistics cost.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 23:04 IST

`
