Dr Reddy's launches insomnia treatment tablets in US after FDA approval

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched generic Ramelteon tablets used for treatment of insomnia in the US market.

The company has launched Ramelteon tablets in the str8 mgength of 8 mg after getting approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a BSE filing.

The product is a generic version of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company's Rozerem tablets in the same strength, it added.

The Rozerem brand had the US sales of around $91.3 million MAT (moving annual total) for the most recent 12 months ending in May 2019, Dr Reddy's said.

The company's generic 8 mg Ramelteon tablets are available in bottle count sizes of 30, 100 and 1,000, it added.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of insomnia characterised by difficulty with sleep onset.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2600 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.21 per cent from its previous close.