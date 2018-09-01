DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 9 crore in Jammu, two arrested

DRI sleuths arrested two persons and seized heroin worth Rs nine crore from them on the Jammu- national highway in district Saturday, officials said.

On the basis of a tip-off, sleuths of the Directorate of (DRI) intercepted an SUV at on the highway near Nagrota, they said.

During the search, they recovered 1.8 kg of high-grade heroin valued at around Rs nine crore in the international market, the officials said.

The narcotic was concealed in a specially designed cavity in the dashboard near steering wheel of the SUV, they said, adding two Kashmir-based smugglers were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

A case was registered against them, they said, adding further investigation is on.

In another such case, police arrested a narcotic smuggler, Mohammad Sadiq, and recovered 120 grams of heroin from his car at Gandhi Nagar area in city on Friday, they said.

A case was registered against Sadiq and investigation is on, they added.

