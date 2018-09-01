DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 9 crore in Jammu, two arrested

DRI sleuths arrested two persons and seized heroin worth Rs nine crore from them on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu district Saturday, officials said.
On the basis of a tip-off, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted an SUV at Ban Toll Plaza on the highway near Nagrota, they said.
During the search, they recovered 1.8 kg of high-grade heroin valued at around Rs nine crore in the international market, the officials said.
The narcotic was concealed in a specially designed cavity in the dashboard near steering wheel of the SUV, they said, adding two Kashmir-based smugglers were arrested and the vehicle was seized.
A case was registered against them, they said, adding further investigation is on.
In another such case, police arrested a narcotic smuggler, Mohammad Sadiq, and recovered 120 grams of heroin from his car at Gandhi Nagar area in Jammu city on Friday, they said.
A case was registered against Sadiq and investigation is on, they added.
