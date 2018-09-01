Sanjay Dutt offers to lead anti-drug campaign, says U'khand CM

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh said has offered to lead an anti-drug campaign to be launched by six northern states affected by the menace.

The noted expressed his desire to become the brand for the campaign when was in recently to invite entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

"I had a telephonic talk with who was shooting somewhere. He said he had himself suffered much due to early in his career and would like to contribute to the campaign against it as its brand ambassador," said.

Six northern states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, and also the Union Territory of Chandigarh have worked out a joint strategy to fight the drug menace.

A massive campaign to create awareness among youngsters about the ill-effects of is a part of the strategy.

The chief ministers of four states, including Rawat and the representatives of two others, met in Chandigarh last month to discuss the strategy, where it was decided that they would meet every six months to monitor the progress of the campaign.

