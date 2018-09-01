Escorts Agri Machinery sales up 4.9% in August

Indian farm manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery Saturday reported a 4.9 per cent rise in tractor sales at 4,812 units in August.

It had sold 4,587 tractor units in August 2017.

Escorts Agri Machinery sold 4,674 tractor units in the domestic market in August, up 6.3 per cent, as against 4,398 tractor units in August 2017.

Exports for the month of August 2018, however, fell by 27 per cent, to 138 units as against 189 units in August 2017.

