Driver injured as flex board smashes bus windscreen

The driver of a state-run bus Tuesday was injured in the central part of the city when an advertisement flex board came crashing down on the windscreen, a Kolkata Police officer said.
The incident happened at around 11.40 am when a West Bengal Transport Corporation bus of route S9A was passing through Jawaharlal Nehru Road near the Indian Museum when the advertisement board, affixed to a lamp post, fell on the windscreen of the moving bus, he said.
"In the process, the windscreen of the bus was cracked and the bus driver received minor injury on his forehead. He was taken to the SSKM hospital and discharged after preliminary treatment," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
