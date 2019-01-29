HC quashes Mizoram govt's prolonged liquor ban order

The bench of the Tuesday quashed the order of the government banning sales of liquor from December 21 to March 1, and instructed it to allow vendors to sell alcohol as per the validity of their licences.

The sitting judge, Justice Michael Zothankhuma, found the orders of the of Excise and Narcotics department declaring the "dry days" for an extended period as "arbitrary" and set the order aside.

The ordered the to allow the owners of the three bonded warehouses to import liquor on the basis of permits and the to sell liquor as per the validity of their licences issued under the Liquor (Prohibition and Control) Act, 2014.

The government's contention that the prolonged dry days were declared due to observance of the on January 26 and 'Chapchar Kut', the most prominent traditional festival of the Mizos on March 1, was not accepted by the court saying that the could declare dry days on such days in accordance with the Liquor (Prohibition and Control) Act, but not for such a long period.

The new Mizo (MNF) government headed by Zoramthanga, in a meeting of the council of ministers on December 18 last year, had declared dry days from December 21 to January 14.

Another meeting of the council of ministers on January 10 decided to extend the dry days from January 15 till March 1 this year.

The owners of the bonded warehouses and submitted petitions on January 17 challenging the orders of the

