Himachal Cong calls Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee proposal 'unique'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's minimum income guarantee (MIG) proposal for the poor is a unique plan, the party's Himachal general secretary, organisation, Rajneesh Kimta said Tuesday.
Talking to mediapersons here, Kimta said, "If Congress is voted to power in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, the MIG scheme will be implemented for the poor."
Earlier, late prime minister Indira Gandhi had launched a poverty eradication programme and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had implemented MGNREGA during Congress governments, he recalled.
"Senior party leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore has been touring the state after assuming charge as Himachal Congress president. He has already toured eight districts in three Parliament segments," Kimta said.
The party has got new direction and strength which will ensure victory in all four HP Lok Sabha seats, he added.
