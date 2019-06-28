JUST IN
Drug peddler held with 2.5 kg charas in Srinagar

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An alleged drug peddler was arrested here and over two 2 kg of charas (a form of cannabis) recovered from his possession, police said on Friday.

The suspected peddler, identified as Muzafar Ahmad Misger, a resident of Khunmoh, was arrested at a checkpoint here and 2.5 kg charas was seized from him, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said a case has been registered and investigation taken up.

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 20:15 IST

