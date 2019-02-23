Guj CM launches second edition of water conservation scheme

Chief Minister Vijay Saturday launched the second edition of the state government's water conservation drive called "Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan" at function held in in district.

The scheme aims to deepen water bodies in the state before monsoon to increase storage of rainwater to be used during times of scarcity, said officials.

Saturday, as part of the launch, offered prayers and then participated in desilting work at a lake in Tarnetar, about 130 kilometres from here.

He told reporters at the function that the state government had increased its financial contribution for the scheme to 60 per cent, which meant private groups getting involved would have to give only the remaining 40 per cent.

Officials said the scheme, during its inaugural run last year, had managed to increase the state's water storage capacity by 11,000 lakh cubic feet by deepening 13,000 lakes, check-dams and reservoirs.

