DU admissions 2019: Over 2.29 lakh register for undergraduate courses

Over 2.29 lakh aspirants had registered on Delhi University's for undergraduate courses till Wednesday, the varsity said.

The registration process commenced on May 30 and will go on till June 14.

Till Wednesday, 2,29,837 candidates had registered on the portal, while 1,28,787 had made payments.

Out of the registered candidates, 81,206 belong to the unreserved category, 22,798 are from the OBC category, 18,539 from SC, 3,770 from ST and 2,474 from the EWS category, which was introduced this year.

The varsity also began the registration for postgraduate courses from June 3.

Out of 39,160 candidates who have registered so far, 18,217 are men, 20,932 are women, while 11 belong to the third gender.

The number of paid applications is 13,952.

