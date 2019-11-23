JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian-origin man convicted of raping woman in New York

Guardiola issues defiant Man City battle cry
Business Standard

Modi congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.

"Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," the prime minister said.

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister again, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU