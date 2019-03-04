Dutch recall envoy from Iran in murder plot row: minister

The said Monday it had recalled its from after expelled two Dutch diplomats in an dispute over an alleged plot to assassinate regime opponents.

Dutch authorities accused in January of involvement in the murder of two dissidents on Dutch soil in 2015 and 2017, and the EU slapped sanctions on over the killings.

said in a letter to parliament that the government "has decided to recall the Netherlands' to for consultations" over the row.

Iran's decision to expel the Dutch officials -- which was not previously announced in public -- was "not acceptable and is negative for the development of the bilateral relationship," Blok said.

He said Iran's move was itself a tit-for-tat response to the Netherlands' expulsion of two workers in June 2018 "due to strong indications from (Dutch intelligence) that has been involved in the liquidations on Dutch territory of two Dutch people of Iranian origin."



Iran had informed Dutch authorities of the decision to expel the two diplomats on February 20 and they were deported back to the on Sunday, Blok said.

The Dutch had also summoned the Iranian over the issue, Blok said.

have previously named the two murder victims as Ali Motamed, 56, who was killed in the central city of in 2015, and Ahmad Molla Nissi, 52, murdered in in 2017.

