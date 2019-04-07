JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Why US-China trade relations are not getting back to normal anytime soon
Business Standard

Dutchman ends 'world's longest electric car trip' in Australia

Wakker said before the car was modified, it would have used 6,785 litres (1,800 US gallons) of petrol to complete the journey

AFP| PTI  |  Sydney 

“With my trip I wanted to proof the viability of EV’s but the thing I would remember the most is the kindness I received from people all over the world! Wow!” — Wiebe Wakker tweeted on Sunday
“With my trip I wanted to proof the viability of EV’s but the thing I would remember the most is the kindness I received from people all over the world! Wow!” — Wiebe Wakker tweeted on Sunday

A Dutchman completed an epic 95,000 kilometre (59,000 mile) journey by electric car in Sydney Sunday in a bid to prove the viability of such vehicles in tackling climate change.

Wiebe Wakker drove his retrofitted station wagon nicknamed "The Blue Bandit" across 33 countries in what he said was the world's longest-ever journey by electric car.

The trip from the Netherlands to Australia took just over three years and was funded by public donations from around the world, including electricity to charge the Bandit, food and a place to sleep.

Wakker drove across a variety of countries and environments including Turkey, Iran, India, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia, with the route determined by the offers he received on his website.

"I wanted to change people's opinions and inspire people to start driving electric by showing the advantages of sustainable mobility," Wakker said.

"If one man can drive to the other side of the world in an electric car, then EVs (electric vehicles) should definitely be viable for daily use."

Wakker said before the car was modified, it would have used 6,785 litres (1,800 US gallons) of petrol to complete the journey.

The modified vehicle can travel 200 kilometres on a single charge, with Wakker saying he spent just USD 300 on electricity, much of it in the remote desert Outback of Australia.
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU