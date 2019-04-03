E-waste sector will create half million jobs in India by 2025: IFC

The electronic waste sector will create 4.5 lakh direct jobs by 2025 and another 1.8 lakh jobs in the allied sectors of and manufacturing, (IFC), a member of the World Bank group, said Wednesday.

The IFC, which has been working in the sector since 2012, said under a programme launched by it in 2017, over 4,000 metric tons of has been collected from citizens and corporations and recycled responsibly under the programme.

Praising the at the conference on ' Management in India: The Way Forward', Ministry official said the government was happy to see the commitment from the in helping the sector grow in a responsible manner.

"The e-waste sector has significant potential to contribute to the country's and generate employment. The electrical and industry has been cooperating with the government and has shown considerable initiative for handling e-waste responsibly.

"If the responsibility is shared between the government, producers, and consumers of e-waste, then efficient management of e-waste can be successfully achieved in We are happy to see the commitment from in helping the sector grow in a responsible manner, said Singh, Joint Director, Hazardous Substances Management Division, the

Electronic waste or e-waste is discarded electrical or Used destined for reuse, resale, salvage, recycling, or disposal are also considered e-waste.

