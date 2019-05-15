EC claims unprecedented situation in WB, but waits for PM to complete campaign: Ahmed Patel

Senior on Thursday raised questions over the Election Commission's order curtailing campaigning in West Bengal, wondering if the poll panel is "waiting for to complete his public meetings" there.

In first such action in India's electoral history, the on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine constituencies to end at 10 pm on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata.

In a hurriedly-convened press conference, said it was for the first time that such an action has been taken using constitutional powers of the poll panel.

Reacting to the development, Patel tweeted, "If situation in Bengal is so severe that campaigning must be stopped, why is waiting until tomorrow? Is it because PM has scheduled rallies tomorrow?"



"Isn't it unprecedented that claims it's an unprecedented situation in but yet is waiting for PM to complete his public meetings?" he said in another tweet.

The EC's action came a day after parts of Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during Amit Shah's massive road show in the city.

The violence apparently began after suspected TMC supporters hurled stones at the BJP convoy from inside the hostel of Furious BJP workers retaliated, and during the clash a bust of polymath-social reformer Ishwar inside the campus was damaged.

