EC official asks Telangana govt to take action on allegations

Election authorities have asked the government to initiate necessary action into allegations that (PROs) working with caretaker ministers were allegedly involved in 'canvassing' for the TRS on ahead of the assembly elections next month.

In his October 31 letter to the state General Administration Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Electoral Officer V Saida drew his attention to the complaint made by some journalists at a recent press meet that PROs were allegedly posting party programmes in groups, particularly WhatsApp.

The letter requested the government to accord top priroity to the matter and take necessary action keeping in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and to furnish a compliance report.

The matter was raised by some journalits at a press meet on October 27.

Assembly elections in are scheduled to be held on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)