Election Commission raps revenue department for counter-advisory

Supreme Court's decision on Rafale 'at best procedural', says Arun Jaitley
The poll panel has noted with "extreme displeasure, the tone and tenor used for addressing a Constitutional Authority in stark violation of the established protocol"

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday reprimanded the Department of Revenue for the “casual and trivial” manner in which its advisory to be absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory during enforcement action was dealt with.

“EC expresses its deep sense of anguish about the casual and trivial manner in which the advisory to be absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory has been responded to by Department of Revenue. Instead of detailing the modalities of implementing the advisory, Department insolently chose to issue a counter advisory,” the EC said.

The poll panel has noted with “extreme displeasure, the tone and tenor used for addressing a Constitutional Authority in stark violation of the established protocol”.

“Therefore, the Commission reprimands the Department of Revenue for making unwarranted rema­rks and expects that the directions issued by the Commission in the said advisory are followed in letter as well as in spirit,” the poll panel said.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 23:45 IST

