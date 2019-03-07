EC sends notices to parties for failure to file poll expenses

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (MSEC) Thursday issued show-cause notices to major political parties, including and Congress, for failing to submit the expenditure statements for the local body elections within the stipulated time.

The poll panel asked the parties to submit the details by March 10.

In the notice, the commission asked the parties as to why their registration should not be cancelled, as they have apparently failed to submit the expenditure details incurred during the local body elections held in the last few years.

Apart from the and Congress, the other leading include Shiv Sena, MNS, AIADMK, AIMIM, CPI, CPM, SP and BSP, which have not submitted their expenditure details with the SEC, a statement issued by the EC said.

When asked about the notice, a functionary said, "The party has submitted all the necessary expenditure details with the respective after the election process got over. Now, to communicate it to SEC, is the matter between the office of and the commission. We have nothing to say more about it."



"We have not failed to submit any expenditure details with the respective returning officers," he claimed.

said, "The state election commissioner was already informed about our party's submission of expenditure details. Last week, the party had asked the commission to point out in which district the expenditure details were not submitted. But we did not receive any communication except today's notice.

