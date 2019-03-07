Belarus man dies after falling from cycle in Himachal Pradesh

A 66-year-old tourist from died on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh's district after falling from his cycle, officials said.

Ritsislau Kazlovich fell while cycling between the villages of and in Baijnath, along with his friend. He hurt his nose and bled profusely, of Police Santosh Patial said.

Kazlovich's friend rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Patial said.

Police said a case has been registered and they are probing all angles of the incident.

Kazlovich's body has been kept at in Tanda and postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday, the said.

