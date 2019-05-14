Ecuador defends handover of Assange documents to US

confirmed Tuesday it would hand over to the documents and computer hardware belonging to founder Julian Assange, insisting it was complying fully with the law.

The prosecutor's office in would determine "what goods should or should not be shared," said Jose Valencia, who confirmed the handover in an interview with Ecuador's ECTV.

He said the delivery of Assange's documents would take place "in full compliance with the law." Assange's lawyers said Monday they had received an e-mail from prosecutors informing them of the planned handover of items left behind by Assange when his seven-year stay at the ended in his arrest last month.

Prosecutors have authorized police to carry out a search next Monday of the room which the Australian occupied and seize his personal belongings.

Valencia defended the handover, saying: "This is derived from a very clear order from a competent judicial authority." "It will be the Prosecutor's office that decides what goods should or should not be shared with the authorities and which are personal effects that must be returned to its owner," he said.

The belongings, including computers, mobile phones, memory sticks and other electronic devices, will be sent to the as part of Ecuador's response to a request from the for cooperation into its investigation into Assange, according to an e-mail cited by the Australian's legal team.

Assange's legal team in has filed a petition seeking to block the handover, and failing that, at least allowing Assange to be present at the search.

Assange, 47, is currently in a London jail. A US indictment charges him with "conspiracy" for working with former US Army to crack a password stored on computers in March 2010.

