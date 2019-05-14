Take strong action against WB govt for violence during BJP chief's roadshow: Goyal

Tuesday urged the to take strong action against the West government for the violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.

After violence and arson marred Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, a party delegation, including Union ministers and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, rushed to the EC, seeking its immediate intervention to ensure free and fair polls in the state.

I request the of to take cognisance of the matter and ensure a message is send to the voters that they need not to fear and they be getting full protection and should come out fearfully to vote in large numbers on May 19 elections to make the win," he said.

Strong action must be taken against the West government, the said.

It is a total break down of law and order in West , a 'goondaraj' is prevailing in the state under the Mamata Banerjee government, he alleged.

Goyal claimed that stones were hurled, petrol bombs were thrown and criminals attacked people and BJP workers during the roadshow.

"Very sadly, we have to say the remains a mute spectator to the violence in by the state government, it did not act and could not arrest even a single person," he said.

Goyal said the EC should appoint a and central forces must be deputed. PTI CORR



.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)