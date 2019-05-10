ED raids Delhi hawala dealer ahead of polls; seizes Rs 38 lakh cash

The ED has seized Rs 38 lakh alleged cash, both in Indian and foreign currencies, after it raided a Chandani based operator ahead of the polls in Delhi, according to an official statement issued Friday.

The central agency said it searched Dault Ram Soni's homes in and office in the popular market place area of Chandani and seized multiple currencies likeEuro, Pound, New Zealand dollars, Canadian dollars, Ringgit, Yuan,Dinar and Indian rupee.

It said the action was carried out under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

"An information from reliable source was received and it was suspected that one Soni is involved in activities.

"On verification of this information, it was observed that Soni was in regular touch with various people based in and abroad and was facilitating unauthorised transfer of money on commission basis to and from locations like Dubai, Hong Kong, Turkey, among others," the said in a statement.

It said Rs 38 lakh cash in different currencies and six of Soni and his employees were seized during the raids, it said.

"A number of incriminating messages and conversations relating to day-to-day transactions were found in the phones.

"Further investigation is under progress," the ED said.

The agency, however, did not indicate that the alleged illegal cash was being brought for the ongoing elections.

The seven seats in will vote on Sunday.

