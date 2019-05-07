ED seizes properties of Delhi Minister's brother

The (ED) has seized properties worth Rs 1.46 crore including an apartment here and land in belonging to Minister Kailash Gahlot's brother Harish, an said on Tuesday.

The action was taken on charges of Gahlot holding assets in the (UAE) equivalent to the amount of the seized properties in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The agency initiated an investigation into the case under FEMA based on information received from the about the transfer of Rs 1 crore from to through the "hawala" channel last September for making advance payment towards the purchase of two flats there.

According to the ED, Gahlot had given Rs 1 crore in cash to his younger son Nitesh Gahlot, who is an NRI and is studying in Dubai, for sending the money through the unauthorised "hawala" channel.

through his contact approached Inderpal Wadhawan, a Delhi-based "hawala" for sending the money.

"The 'hawala' kept Rs 4 lakh with him as commission and illegally delivered Dirhams equivalent to Rs 96 lakhs in which was collected by a friend of and deposited into Nitesh's account.

"Out of these funds, had made the payment to the Dubai-based developers for the booking of two flats in his name, his father Gahlot, his mother and his elder brother," the ED said.

Investigations also revealed that on September 26, 2018, had also sent Rs 50 lakh from his in to Nitesh's account maintained in Dubai under the "Liberalized Remittance Scheme" for the purpose code "S0305 - Travel for Education Including Fees Hostel Expenses".

However, the ED said, the amount was not used for the intended purpose but for the booking of two flats.

--IANS

rak/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)