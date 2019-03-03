Egypt court upholds prison term for former anti-graft chief

An on Sunday upheld a five-year prison sentence for the country's former anti-corruption chief, found guilty of insulting the military, legal sources said.

A military court rejected Hisham Geneina's appeal and confirmed his sentence, a judicial source said, over comments made in an interview with the website HuffPost Arabi.

Geneina was of until he was sacked by in 2016 for allegedly exaggerating the cost of corruption.

He subsequently became a top to former military Sami Anan, who planned to challenge Sisi in presidential polls but was arrested.

Geneina claimed Anan held documents on "political events and crises that Egyptian society has passed through" since the 2011 uprising.

He said the documents could be released if Anan -- who remains in jail -- was harmed.

Following the interview, Geneina was detained in February 2018 and sentenced last April to five years in prison for "spreading that harms the armed forces".

Sunday's ruling "could be challenged before a higher military court," Geneina's said.

Moataz Wadnan, the who conducted the interview, was also detained but has not yet been put on trial, according to

Without any serious challenger at the ballot box, Sisi won a second four-year term last March with 97 per cent of the vote.

Egypt's parliament, packed with Sisi supporters, is seeking to institute constitutional amendments that would extend his rule beyond 2022.

