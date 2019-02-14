Egypt parliament extends president's term limits

parliament has overwhelmingly approved constitutional changes to remove term limits for Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, allowing him to stay on power possibly until 2034.

The changes are part of a package of amendments that will be further examined before final approval in the chamber and a national referendum.

On Thursday, 485 lawmakers in the 596-seat body backed the amendments. Parliament said they would now be discussed by the for 60 days before being put to a referendum.

The national referendum will likely take place before early May, the start of the Muslim Holy Month of

