Egypt says 7 policemen killed in Sinai jihadist attack

Seven police officers have been killed in a jihadist attack in restive North Sinai, Egypt's interior ministry said Wednesday.
The attack near the regional capital El-Arish targeted an "assembly centre" for police, according to the ministry.
North Sinai has long been a centre of insurgents and Egyptian authorities last year launched an offensive against the jihadists.
