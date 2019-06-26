Egypt says 7 policemen killed in Sinai jihadist attack

Seven police officers have been killed in a jihadist attack in restive North Sinai, Egypt's interior ministry said Wednesday.

The attack near the regional capital El-Arish targeted an "assembly centre" for police, according to the ministry.

North has long been a centre of insurgents and Egyptian authorities last year launched an offensive against the jihadists.

