Egypt says 7 policemen killed in Sinai jihadist attack

AFP  |  Cairo 

Seven police officers have been killed in a jihadist attack in restive North Sinai, Egypt's interior ministry said Wednesday.

The attack near the regional capital El-Arish targeted an "assembly centre" for police, according to the ministry.

North Sinai has long been a centre of insurgents and Egyptian authorities last year launched an offensive against the jihadists.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 14:35 IST

