Swiss Re Brings a Shine Through Social Entrepreneurs

The first edition of Bangalore's Shine social programme saw Pure Paani, a dedicated to affordable drinking water, complete a successful run. Shine is an initiative that combines with entrepreneurial thinking to shape next-generation leaders and help early-stage entrepreneurs achieve wider social impact.

Co-created by Foundation and Swiss Re Bangalore, Shine represents the company's strategic commitment to realizing Sustainable Development Goals. Through this programme, Swiss Re shares expertise on acumen and encourages out-of-the-box thinking to solve problems. The larger objective is to help maximize social impact by teaming up with the right experts, collaborating with diverse partners - from University research bodies to think tanks - through social enterprises to enable organizations and development-focused NGOs.

Amit Kalra, MD and of Solutions Centre said, "As a young and growing office of the company, Swiss Re focuses on nurturing socially aware leaders as part of its Talent Development strategy. We all have a collective responsibility towards the communities in which we operate, and I strongly believe the solutions to most of our pressing social challenges will come through innovative and entrepreneurial thinking.

Swiss Re globally is committed to making the world more resilient, and that includes empowering and enabling the less privileged in the society to be able to realise their potential."



Swiss Re Foundation, in association with BOOKBRIDGE, a social enterprise, and Ashoka, a leading NGO nurturing social entrepreneur, supports ideas and initiatives that address social and civic challenges pertaining to any region in This is in addition to the on-going focus on girls' education from Swiss Re Bangalore.

Stefan Huber Fux, of Swiss Re Foundation, said, "The Swiss Re Shine programme is modelled on our Global Entrepreneurs Program (GEP). We not only support an aspiring to help boost socio-economic development but also empower Swiss Re employees to become socially conscious. It is a co-learning platform for them where they are encouraged to push their boundaries as professionals by supporting the with its plan."



Swiss Re selects an based on his/her holistic understanding of the social challenge and innovative approach to the solution, among other parameters. The innovator then undergoes a four-month immersive training programme during which it collaborates with experts, a business coach, in Swiss Re to develop a financially viable and as well as structurally feasible business model that can scale up.

The outcome of this intense training is then presented to a 'Shark Tank' panel who decides if the business case merits the final grant. Following this, the progress of this new is monitored to analyze impact.

Pure Paani, the winner of the first edition of the Shine programme, is a Bangalore-based business whose mission is to make drinking water available to all by providing access to affordable filtration and Through a collaboration of designers, technicians and engineers, Pure Paani is focused on developing a series of portable, high-flow water filters and pumps which resident entrepreneurs can use to provide to their neighbors at a sustainable price.

Speaking on the partnership with Swiss Re, Kaylea Brase, said, "The Shine programme came at a critical time in my entrepreneurial journey, when I was looking for encouragement and guidance on how to grow and scale the business. Collaborating with a talented team of Swiss Re employees helped me persevere through the challenges and celebrate the successes towards sustainability.

The team's focus on the business plan empowered me to communicate the vision, bring key stakeholders together, and increase both the product readiness and market readiness to enable long-term impact. We now plan to expand our product offerings, build our team, and increase our impact to other communities within "



The Call to Action for the second edition of Swiss Re's Shine programme will kickstart from June and the focus will be to Incubate resilience in in any of the focus areas of Climate Risk Management, Smart Agriculture, Access to Healthcare, and Renewable Energy.

The is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cybercrime. The aim of the is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It is organized into three Business Units, each with a distinct strategy and set of objectives contributing to the Group's overall mission.





Bangalore is an analytical and innovation hub of Swiss Re and comprises 1100+ employees. It is helping accelerate the company's competitiveness across markets through R&D-focused initiatives, innovation and analytics, which is especially relevant in today's dynamic business environment with

Established in 2001, Swiss Re Bangalore has traversed a remarkable journey of growth, acquiring deep capabilities to become a Business Solutions Centre, the third largest office of Swiss Re today, and poised to establish itself as a

