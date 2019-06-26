JUST IN
Business Standard

Pak's provincial government approves its first Sikh only school

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

The first Sikh-only school will soon be established in Peshawar in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakthunkhwa, authorities have announced.

The provincial Auqaf Department of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government decided to approve building the school and has allocated Rs 22 lakhs for its construction in the Peshawar city.

"The elected representatives of the Sikh community had requested the establishment of separate school for their community," the department said.

As part of the annual budget 2019-20, the provincial government has allocated a total of Rs 5.5 crores for minority affairs, the Express Tribune reported.

The Provincial Government has allocated Rs 86 lakhs for holding festivals of the minority communities.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 14:30 IST

