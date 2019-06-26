Pak's provincial government approves its first Sikh only school

The first Sikh-only school will soon be established in in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakthunkhwa, authorities have announced.

The provincial of the decided to approve building the school and has allocated Rs 22 lakhs for its construction in the city.

"The elected representatives of the Sikh community had requested the establishment of separate school for their community," the department said.

As part of the annual budget 2019-20, the has allocated a total of Rs 5.5 crores for minority affairs, Tribune reported.

The has allocated Rs 86 lakhs for holding festivals of the minority communities.

