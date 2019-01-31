3 absconders arrested in Jammu

Three absconders were arrested in on Thursday, the police said.

In a raid conducted by the Police, Paramjeet Singh, who was on the run for nine years, was arrested in Gandhi Nagar area of the city, they said.

He was accused of negligent driving in 2010 road accident case, they added.

In a separate case, Faryad Ali, who was absconding for the last 12 years, was arrested during a raid at Ragoora and produced in the court, they said.

Ali was involved in a case of animal cruelty and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant in 2007, they said.

In another case, police arrested in Mian Sahib, wanted since 2011 in a case of rioting, armed with deadly weapon and causing hurt, police said.

Kumar was produced in the court on Thursday, police added.

