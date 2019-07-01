Eight core sectors grow by 5.1% in May on healthy steel, electricity output

-
The eight core sector industries recorded a growth of 5.1 per cent in May on the back of healthy output in steel and electricity.
The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - grew by 4.1 per cent in May last year.
Steel and electricity output increased by 19.9 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.
However, crude oil, refinery products, and fertiliser were in the negative zone.
During April-May, the eight sectors grew by 5.7 per cent compared to 4.4 per cent in the same period last year.
