Rahul has put chameleon to shame in changing colour: Sakshi Maharaj

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, from constituency Maharaj said Sunday the "has put even chameleon to shame" in changing colour.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, he said, " sometimes becomes a 'janeudhaari' (one who wear a sacred thread) pandit, sometimes he becomes a Shiv bhakt, and sometimes he tries to do something else. He has put even the chameleon to shame in changing colour."



Maharaj also asserted he will be contesting from till the time he is in active

Asked to comment on reports of and his sister planning to take a dip in the during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the said, "A person who had termed Lord as imaginary is calling himself a Shiv Bhakt. Those who called saffron-clad seers terrorists, why are they talking about going to Kumbh. This is because politicians have realised that people who speak about Hindu-hit (welfare of Hindus) will eventually rule the country's "



Maharaj also said that has failed in politics, hence has been inducted into the Congress. "But, she too will not be successful," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)