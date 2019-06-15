Eight killed by explosion in Somalia capital: emergency services

A car bomb went off Saturday at a checkpoint near the Somali parliament, killing eight people and injuring 16, medical and police sources said.

"We have confirmed eight people killed and 16 others wounded in the blast," the private service said.

A second blast on a key road leading to the airport of the Somali capital did not cause any casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)