JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM writes to all village panchayat heads asking them to conserve rain water

Israeli experts meet Sukhbinder Sarkaria, discuss comprehensive water management plan
Business Standard

Eight killed by explosion in Somalia capital: emergency services

AFP  |  Mogadishu 

A car bomb went off Saturday at a checkpoint near the Somali parliament, killing eight people and injuring 16, medical and police sources said.

"We have confirmed eight people killed and 16 others wounded in the blast," the private Aamin Ambulance service said.

A second blast on a key road leading to the airport of the Somali capital Mogadishu did not cause any casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU