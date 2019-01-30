EIH Q3 profit up 50 pc to Rs 64 cr

Hospitality firm EIH, which runs hotels and resorts under and Trident brands, Wednesday reported 49.80 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 63.89 crore for December quarter 2018, mainly on account of higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.65 crore in the year-ago period, said in a filing to BSE.

Total revenue stood at Rs 456.98 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 374.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of closed at Rs 179.90 per scrip on BSE, down 0.39 per cent from previous close.

