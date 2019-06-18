Election process begins for three RS seats in Odisha

The Election Commission of (ECI) Tuesday issued a notification for conduct of the by-elections to the three seats in Odisha.

With issuance of the notification, the nomination filing process has started and it will continue till June 25, said B P Mishra, the returning for the polls.

Mishra said the nomination papers for the three Rajya Sabha seats will be filed separately in the here.

He said the scrutiny of papers will be held on June 26 and last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 28. If necessary, the by-polls will be held on July 5, he said.

If election is held on July 5, the polling will be conducted between 9 am till 4 pm. The counting of votes will be done at 5 pm on July 5. The by-election process to be completed before July 9, the notification said.

In Odisha, the Rajya Sabha by-elections will be held for three seats vacated by Achyut Samanta, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and P K Deb.

While Samanta was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kandhamal Parliamentary seat, Patnaik and Deb have been elected to from Khandapada and Aul segments.

While Samanta and Patnaik's tenure was till April 3, 2024, Deb's Rajya Sabha membership was till July 1, 2022.

Though another Rajya Sabha member was elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara Parliamentary seat, there will be no by-poll for his vacant seat as it's tenure is less than one year.

will announce the names of the three candidates before June 25.

The regional party is all set to retain three seats in view of its absolute majority in the

While BJD has 111 MLAs, 23 members belonged to and has 9 MLAs. CPI(M) and Independent has one MLA each. The elections in two assembly segments were not held now.

