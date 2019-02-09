NPP threatens to quit NDA if citizenship bill is passed in RS

Amid widespread protests in the Northeast over the contentious citizenship bill, (NPP) president and Chief Minister Conrad K Saturday threatened that his party will quit the NDA if the proposed legislation is passed in

The NPP, which is in power in and backs the governments in Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, adopted a resolution to this effect at its general body convention here Saturday, he said.

The NPP leaders of all the four northeastern states were present at the meeting.

"The party took a unanimous resolution to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 and based on that decision a resolution passed. If the bill is passed, the NPP will break its ties with the NDA," told mediapersons here after the meeting.

"This decision was taken today at the general body meeting," he added.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on January 8 and the government is expecting to get the nod in this session.

