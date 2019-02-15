Eliza Dushku pregnant with her first child

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star and her husband are expecting their first child together.

Dushku confirmed the pregnancy to at a special screening of her documentary "Mapplethorpe".

"We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us," Dushku said.

The 38-year-old tied the knot with Palandjian, 54, of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, in a courtyard at the on August 18, 2018.

