Eliza Dushku pregnant with her first child

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Eliza Dushku and her husband Peter Palandjian are expecting their first child together.
Dushku confirmed the pregnancy news to Us Weekly at a special screening of her documentary "Mapplethorpe".
"We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us," Dushku said.
The 38-year-old actor tied the knot with Palandjian, 54, CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, in a courtyard at the Boston Public Library on August 18, 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU