JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

China again says no to back India's bid to list JeM chief Azhar as global terrorist by UN
Business Standard

Kejriwal and Azad settle in HC defamation row with DDCA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and cricketer-turned-MP Kirti Azad on Friday told the Delhi High Court that they were settling the defamation row with cricketing body DDCA.

Both Kejriwal and suspended BJP MP Azad told Justice R S Endlaw that they were withdrawing the allegedly defamatory statements made against cricketing body DDCA, which in turn told the court that it was withdrawing its Rs 5 crore defamation suit against them.

Taking note of the submissions, the court disposed of DDCA's defamation suit.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Kejriwal' lawyer, Anupam Shrivastava, handed over in court to the DDCA counsel, Pradeep Chhindra, a letter stating that statements regarding functioning and finances of the cricketing body have been withdrawn.

No reasons were given in court as to why both of them were withdrawing their statements against DDCA.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements