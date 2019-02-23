JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

WGC-Mexico: Sharma drops to 58th on a rough day; Woods rises to 8th, Johnson leads

Assam hooch tragedy death toll mounts to 59, 200 taken ill
Business Standard

Elizabeth Anweis to play Catherine Hamilton-Kane in 'Batwoman'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Elizabeth Anweis has been cast opposite Ruby Rose in "Batwoman", the CW's drama pilot from Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Anweis will play Catherine Hamilton-Kane, the stepmother of Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, reported Variety.

Catherine made her fortune as a savvy, bullheaded defense contractor, and all those billions position her as one of Gotham's most powerful residents. For Catherine, it is a matter of the bottom line -- Batwoman is bad for business.

Written by Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega, "Batwoman" marks the first gay lead character of a live-action superhero series.

Full of passion for social justice and confidence, Kate Kane (Rose) dominates the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter trying to cut down the increasing crime rate in the city.

The series also features Dougray Scott, who will play Kate's father Jacob Kane, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang and Rachel Skarsten.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements