Man held with 10 kg poppy in J&K

A man has been arrested and 10 kilograms of poppy was seized from him in and Kashmir's district, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ajmeer Singh, a resident of district's Rajbagh area, they said.

During routine checking of vehicles, a police party led by (SHO), Ramban, intercepted a truck near in on Friday night, the police said.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 10 kgs of poppy from the cabin, they said.

The was taken into custody, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to nab others involved in the smuggling of contraband drugs.

