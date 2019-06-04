JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Lahiri qualifies for his third US Open

SC issues notice to Puducherry CM in power tussle matter
Business Standard

Ellie Kemper pregnant

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Ellie Kemper is expecting her second child with husband, comic Michael Koman.

A representative for the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star confirmed the news to E! News.

Speculation that Kemper could be pregnant started doing the rounds last week when her personal stylist, Jessica Paster, described her as a "beautiful mommy to be" on Instagram.

"The Office" alum and Koman are already parents to son James Miller Koman, who is two years old.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU