Ellie Kemper pregnant

Actor Ellie Kemper is expecting her second child with husband, comic Michael Koman.
A representative for the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star confirmed the news to E! News.
Speculation that Kemper could be pregnant started doing the rounds last week when her personal stylist, Jessica Paster, described her as a "beautiful mommy to be" on Instagram.
"The Office" alum and Koman are already parents to son James Miller Koman, who is two years old.
