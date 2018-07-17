JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'
Business Standard

Elphinstone station to be renamed as Prabhadevi station from midnight

The decision to change the name of the station to Prabhadevi was passed in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Elphinstone FOB
Elphinstone foot-over-bridge

The decision to change the name of suburban Elphinstone station on the Western Railway to Prabhadevi will come into effect from midnight, an official statement from the Western Railway said on Tuesday.

The statement said that necessary changes were being made to the station boards, indicators and PA system for the benefit of passengers.

The station code for Prabhadevi will be PBHD, it said.

The decision to change the name of the station to Prabhadevi was passed in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur on December 16, 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 17 2018. 21:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements