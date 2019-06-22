Emily Dean to make directorial debut with animated film 'Tao'

Animator Emily Dean, who worked as a on like " Movie 2: The Second Part" and " Movie 2", is all set to make her feature directorial debut with Animations' "Tao".

The film, which will be penned by Tonya Kong, is described as a female-driven sci-fi adventure story that is set in China, reported Deadline.

The plot details of the film are currently under wraps.

The Chinese-Australian animation writer-director, who studied at CalArts before starting her career in Pixar's story department, previously worked in the story department at under Phil Lord and

Her 2012 animated short, "Forget Me Not", won her the Award.

