Emmy 'In Memoriam' segment shows living composer's photograph as Andre Previn

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

In a major mix-up, Emmy Awards 'In Memoriam' segment showed the picture of composer Leonard Slatkin, who is very much alive, as late musician Andre Previn.

Slatkin pointed out the mistake on Twitter, saying his friend Previn deserved better than this.

"I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me In Memoriam' rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors," Slatkin said about the ceremony on Sunday.

"Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P," he added.

Previn, who won four Oscars and eight Grammys, passed away in February at age of 89.

Slatkin, 75, a four-time Grammy winner, is the music director laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 13:05 IST

