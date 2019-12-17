Police didn't fire but empty cartridge found near Jamia, says MHA official

The police did not fire any bullet on protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia here on Sunday, but an empty cartridge was found from the area, a senior Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.

A total of three persons were admitted to Safdarjung and Holy Family hospitals, the official said.

While the one admitted at Holy Family Hospital did not have any bullet injury and was discharged, separate police and medical probes were on into the nature of injury of the two admitted at Safdarjung, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official said.

"We want to make it clear that the did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia. However, investigation is on about an empty cartridge that was found from the spot," the official said.

So far, 10 people were arrested by the police and none of them was student of Jamia.

Asked about a video clip in which one person in civilian clothes was purportedly seen along with police personnel, the official said the individual was a constable posted in southeast district and part of the anti-auto theft squad.

To a separate question, the official said the did not have rubber bullets in its disposal on the day of the incident.