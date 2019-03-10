Engine failure forces Air France A380 back to Abidjan

A mid-flight engine failure forced an jet with more than 500 passengers on board to turn back to the capital where it landed without further incident early Sunday.

"We were flying over (to Paris)... I saw a ball of flame for a few seconds and then a large bang on the left side of the aircraft," Baudelaire Mieu, a with News, told AFP.

"The plane began to roll, everything was shaking and people started to panic. The pilot came on and said 'We have just lost a left side engine. We are returning to Abidjan," Mieu said.

The for confirmed the incident.

"Technically, it is what is called an engine blow-out. It is a well known problem," Mevellec told AFP.

"It happens from time to time. It is a well known phenomenon, well understood and crew are well trained on simulators all year long to deal with this time of fault," he added.

Mieu said the giant four-engined aircraft, the world's biggest passenger jet, "continued to vibrate all the way back to People were praying."



"It was a close call.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)